Juliani responds to being compared to Lilian Nganga’s ex, Alfred Mutua





Rapper Juliani has reacted to a meme that was trending on Twitter that compared him to his wife, Lillian Nganga’s ex former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In a tweet, the Bahasha ya Ocampo hit maker gave out a fundraising Paybill number saying, “Wasee! Nikubaya niko broke! (Guys, things are bad, I’m broke!)”

He added, “Mtoi anahitaji pampers (Baby need Pampers). Please send Mpesa. Chochote unaeza itasaidia. (Whatever you can raise, will help alot) Yours truly, struggling rapper/entrepreneur.”

After that scarstic post taking a dig at the meme, Juliani noted, “Please treat this message with contempt like the rest that keeps coming your way. Never believe what’s online.”

This comes hours after controversial former radio host Andrew Kibe lauded Mutua for continuing to enjoy his life and maintain his looks despite their breakup while categorizing Juliani as a babysitter.

“Probably the best thing to happen to this mohine was that kastro leaving him. He be rolling governmental work now while the other is back home babysitting. Gaddamn!” he posted.

The post did not augur well with Lilian Ng’ang’a who said, “Just seen some shallow story that you all are trying to drag me into. Kweli hamchoki, endeleeni tu. Let me proceed with my day with my little boy.”

According to Juliani the two started dating even before Lilian officially separated with Mutua.

The two formalized their union barely five months after the dramatic split between Lilian and Mutua.

After announcing their split on social media and wishing each other all the best in their life’s endeavors, Lilian revealed that things were not as rosy.

She said that the final straw that stroke the camel’s back in their relationship was when she decided not to make it a norm for men to keep messing up and asking the woman keep on forgiving.

Later, she got into a relationship with Juliani and tied the knot.

Juliani would later reveal that he is now a father of two in an interview, disclosing that Lilian had already given birth to their son.

“I’m a father of two children, the first a daughter named Amor and my second, a son with Lilian who was born two weeks ago. I did not want to say much about it,” he said.

