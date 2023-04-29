Juliani’s baby mama Brenda Wairimu officially unveils her new Nigerian beau





Kenyan actress Brenda Wairimu has shared adorable photos of herself with her new beau, Nigerian movie director AJ, also known as the Duke of Bariga.

In the pictures, the charming couple appears happy and content, with Brenda leaning on AJ’s shoulder, her face lit up with joy.

“Perhaps I’ll be able to keep you in this lifetime,” she captioned the pictures.

Rumours have it that the pair began their relationship three months ago while working together on AJ’s recently released Nollywood film, Dice.

AJ, a prominent figure in the Nollywood scene, is known for his acting and directing talents, having worked with some of Africa’s biggest stars.

Brenda first teased their romance by posting an intimate photo on Instagram Stories, where she had her hand on AJ’s chest while gazing into his eyes.

The picture was swiftly deleted, but AJ’s distinct full beard and tattoos allowed keen-eyed fans to identify him as her mystery man.

Often referred to as a Nigerian “Prince” on social media, AJ has been linked to other high-profile African celebrities in the past.

According to insiders, the couple was recently seen at Nairobi’s Diamond Plaza Mall in Parklands, where they rented out an entire cinema hall to watch a classic Julia Roberts film.

The source revealed that the couple arrived with a group of around five people, who eventually left them alone in the exclusive room.

“They left after almost two hours and came back a weekend later and booked it the same way again,” the source said.

Brenda, who previously dated rapper Juliani with whom she has an eight-year-old daughter, seems to have found happiness with AJ. Their blooming romance is now in the public eye, captivating fans and followers alike.

