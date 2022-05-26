Julie Gichuru to receive honorary doctorate degree from Canadian varisty





Former Citizen TV news anchor Julie Gichuru is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Concordia University.

Ms Gichuru will receive the degree in recognition of her work as a journalist, including advocacy and charity.

“Over the past two decades, Julie Gichuru has become a household name in her native Kenya, through her work as a ground-breaking journalist, advocate for reconciliation and nonviolence and passionate Afro-optimist,” Concordia University statement on Ms Gichuru reads in part.

Ms Gichuru has worked across the fields of broadcast, print and digital media over the past 15 years.

She is the brains behind a number of TV shows, including The Inside Story on KTN and various current affairs shows at NTV.

In 2019 she was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a board member of the Kenya Export Promotion and Brand Agency (KEPROBA).

KEPROBA is a one-stop shop for all trade promotion and branding activities covering local, regional and international engagements.

The organization’s main mandate is to tackle challenges faced by exporters and producers of export goods.

Ms Gichuru is also a board member of Brand Kenya. She currently works as the chief public affairs and communications officer at the Mastercard Foundation.