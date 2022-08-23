Julius Malema asks Raila to drop Supreme Court case

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during a press conference in Johannesburg on June 7, 2022, regarding reports of a burglary and theft at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm. PHOTO | AFP

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has again called on his Kenyan counterpart Raila Odinga to concede defeat to President-elect William Ruto after the August 2022 polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) announced Ruto as the outright winner of the polls and gazetted him as President-elect.

Odinga has, however, disputed the results and moved to court to challenge IEBC’s findings.

And Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters party leader, suggested at a press briefing Odinga risks being remembered as a person who brought instability, and uncertainty to African governance.

“We call on Mr. Raila Odinga to accept the election’s outcome, and not form part of a tradition of causing instability, and uncertainty on African governance,” Mr Malema said.

Malema further called on Odinga to ‘humble’ himself.

“Mr. Odinga must humble himself, and form part of a government that will address the challenges confronting the people of Kenya, and not allow history to remember him as an individual who was desperate for power, at the cost of the progress of his nation.”

The South African leader also revealed he had shared a telephone conversation with President-elect William Ruto and congratulated him for winning the election.