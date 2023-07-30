Julius Malema yet again slams Raila, tells him to stop causing mayhem in Kenya

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (centre) argues with a South African Police Service officer as members his party protest in front of the presidential Guest House in Pretoria on March 20, 2023 during a "national shut-down." PHOTO | AFP

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (centre) argues with a South African Police Service officer as members his party protest in front of the presidential Guest House in Pretoria on March 20, 2023 during a "national shut-down." PHOTO | AFP





The leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, Julius Malema, has said President William Ruto was democratically elected and the opposition should give him time to deliver.

Speaking on Saturday, during his party’s 10th anniversary, Mr Malema also asked opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop causing mayhem in Kenya.

“We want to make a call to Kenya, especially to comrade Raila Odinga, stop doing what you are doing, do not disrupt Kenya as we need peace there. The President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya, I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilize the peace of Kenya,” Malema said.

He also said Africa needs peace in Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and in the Democratic Republic of Congo .

In recent weeks, Mr Odinga has led Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition in staging a series of anti-government protests in an effort to compel the government to address the rising cost of living in the country.

At the height of the political stalemate, both President Ruto and Mr Odinga appeared to be unwilling to find a common ground. However, following Azimio la Umoja’s decision to call off the protests, the two leaders now appear to be ready to resolve their differences.

The Sunday Nation has reported that the President quietly met the opposition leader in Mombasa on Friday evening in the presence of retired Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting kicked off a series of events that culminated in the announcement of talks involving five representatives from each side of the political divide.

The Sunday Nation has also reported that the Friday night deliberations took place at a coastal hotel, with both parties having agreed not to tag along any of their lieutenants for fear of scuttling the talks at the initial stage.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ruto said he is ready to meet Mr Odinga, after the opposition chief claimed the government snubbed a mediation bid by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

