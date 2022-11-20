Juma Jux dismisses rumours of Paula Kajala affair





Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has denied being in a romantic relationship with Paula Kajala, the daughter of singer Harmonize’s fiancé Fridah Kajala.

In a recent interview with Wasafi Media, Jux said that his relationship with the young influencer is simply platonic and they have never been romantically involved.

“No, all I can say is she’s like my younger sister,” Jux said.

Responding to a viral video that was alleged to be of Paula entering Jux’s mansion, the singer reiterated that Paula had never been to his house and that he has not seen the young lady for some time.

“She has never come to my house. I have never seen that clip. Yes, in the clip, it looks like my house. I don’t remember how long ago I saw her,” he said.

Jux also said he is in a serious relationship with someone else at the moment.

“The truth is, she is just a young lady that I see doing her things. We are not in a relationship because I’m in my own relationship.”

On why people decided to link him to Paula, he said: “I think it’s because she used to post singing to my song ‘Kiss’ and was wearing my African boy collection. I don’t know why she is linked to me.”

He also swore that he had never slid into her DM.

For a long time, Paula was known to be the girlfriend of singer Rayvanny but word on the street is that they split up a few months back.

Jux has kept his relationship life private for years after his much-publicized breakup with Tanzanian beauty Vanessa Mdee.

He was recently linked to socialite Huddah Monroe after they both shared very sensual moments together in one of his music videos, however, they both later denied the dating rumors.

