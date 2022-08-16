June Ruto reacts to Presidency news, Nick Ruto still mum





The daughter of President-elect William Ruto has congratulated her father for winning this year’s election.

June Ruto took to her social media to celebrate her dad’s win.

She wrote, “Dad. Ni Mungu.”

In another post where Ruto can be seen shedding tears, June captions it,

“It’s Okay Dad.”

June is the oldest daughter of Ruto. They seem to have a strong bond. When she told her parents that she had met the love of her life, Ruto’s reaction was epic.

In a past interview on Radio Jambo, Ruto revealed, “I was kind of disappointed that after educating her, taking her to good schools in Kenya and Australia, she ended up getting married to a Nigerian Man.

To the Kenyan men, I still have girls and I am praying that ‘kina Irungu’ and other Kenyan men can get my other girls. So there is hope for them.”

He hopes that his other girls will get married to Kenyan men

Meanwhile, Ruto’s oldest son, Nick, is yet to post anything politics related on his page.

Nick is fond of resharing quirky, trending and funny videos. Since his very public engagement, he has not shared anything personal about his life or his family.

On Tuesday, the eve of the IEBC announcement making the dad the fifth Kenyan president, Nick reposted a funny video at 5:45 am.

Early this year when Ruto was being coronated as the UDA flagbearer at Kasarani Stadium, his two daughters Charlene and June were present for the political event.

However, he had to apologise on behalf of his two sons, Nick and George who were missing in action.

He told the packed stadium of supporters, “Here with me is my friend and the love of my life Racheal Ruto, I also have my daughters June Ruto and Charlene Ruto.”

Adding, “I apologize my son Nick did not get permission from his place of work to be able to come here, ni sawa tuu he will come another day. The other two are in school.”