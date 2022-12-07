Junet Mohammed, Cecily Mbarire clash over Azimio’s planned rallies





Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Embu governor Cecily Mbarire have engaged in a war of words after Junet fired back at President William Ruto and the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior Prof Kithure Kindiki regarding the Raila Odinga’s rallies christened as consultative meetings.

Mr Junet, who is the Minority Whip in the National Assembly, said as much as their will be demonstrations as earlier planned, President Ruto cannot stop any demonstrations.

The MP also said Prof Kindiki is too excited about his current position yet there are so many Interior Cabinet Secretaries who have gone before him.

“We expect the security he deploys to our meetings to be commensurate to the needs of the meetings, and no more,” Junet tweeted.

To this Ms Mbarire, who served as the first governor of Embu County shot back: “Oh! There are no demos now? Don’t worry if you are not well prepared you can do it any other day, week, month or year. @WilliamsRuto is ok with it. Just inform @HKindikii for security as promised.”

In rebuttal, Junet said, “Cess Pambana na Embu General Hospital. Wachana na hii Maneno.”

The Head of State had earlier asked Prof Kindiki to provide security for the protesters as they also share timelines of how long they would like to keep holding demonstrations.

Further, Noor Gabow, the Inspector General National Police Service (NPS) in a letter said: “We shall provide adequate security for the planned rallies and we shall call upon members in attendance to maintain peace. However, any breach of the peace shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The announcement came after Mr Odinga tweeted that he would hold rallies in Kamukunji grounds, Nairobi on December 7th and 12th in order to consult publicly with the people of Kenya to brainstorm on the direction the country is taking.

“On December 7th, at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, we’ll launch public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm on the direction the country is taking. We will return to the same venue on December 12th, to continue with these consultations on the state of our Nation,” he tweeted.

