Junet Mohammed tried to dismiss my appointment – CS Malonza fires





Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza has continued to take a swipe at Junet Mohammed after the vetting fallout.

Malonza in a tweet, said, “Nitafanyia sector ya Wanyama pori kazi mpaka Junet Muhammad ashangae. He tried to dismiss my appointment, but God stood with me.”

This comes days after she suggested that the Orange Democratic Movement MPs were the reason behind the move by the parliamentary vetting panel to reject her appointment by President William Ruto before the National Assembly bailed her out.

“The rejected stone is now the cabinet secretary of Tourism and wildlife.@JunetMohamed and @HEBabuOwino should know that I am the CS and I’ll not revenge but serve in equality,” she tweeted.

Mohammed, the Suna East MP, told the National Assembly that a report by the minority had rejected the appointments of Mithika Linturi, Aisha Jumwa, and Peninah Malonza.

The National Assembly later approved the trio. Mohammed argued Malonza lacked the requisite experience and abilities to serve in the docket.

While the debate continued on whether she was competent as the CS, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi weighed in on the discussion, saying Ms Malonza was qualified to serve but was not a good public speaker.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said, “Peninah Malonza is qualified to serve @Min_TourismKE only that she wasn’t good in public speaking.”

Adding, “It’s not an easy task to address MPs with full glare of cameras, maybe she panicked or got nervous. Nonetheless, she will be the best performing CS. Let’s give her a chance.”

Ms. Malonza, who appeared for vetting on Wednesday, October 16, 2022, was the only CS rejected while 23 others were approved.

However, parliament overturned the move of the National Assembly Committee on Appointment to reject her by approving her.

