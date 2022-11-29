Junet: Ruto wants to confine the opposition to the corner

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (left) with ODM party leader Raila Odinga at DC ground in Kibra during a thanking giving ceremony to celebrate Bernard Okoth's win in the Kibra by-election. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has accused President William Ruto of trying to confine the opposition party into a corner.

On his social media account, the lawmaker said that the president is confining the opposition into a corner so that no one criticize his government.

“Ruto seems to want to confine the opposition into a corner where he decides what to be criticized in his government, who to do the criticizing, where to do it, how to do it, and for how long,” noted Junet.

His sentiments come just a few hours after the Head of State said his government will remain focused on service delivery even as the opposition plans countrywide protests.

Ruto insisted that the government was keen on fulfilling its pre-election pledges to Kenyans.

He noted that the opposition was doing its job as the government does its job as well.

“My deputy has said there is a bit of noise, but you know everybody is doing their job. I think the opposition is doing their job, as executive we will do our job, the judiciary will equally do their job. But as the Bible says, all works well for the good of those who trust in Jesus, I am sure that all these will work well,” Ruto said.

“The building of the wall by Nehemiah continued even as Sanballat and Tobias were talking. So, never mind Sanballat let us focus,” he added.

The president’s sentiment came after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance announced countrywide rallies to protest a plot to kick out four embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners from office.

Ruto and and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua has been telling the opposition to remain on their ‘line’ as they try to ‘fix’ the government.

