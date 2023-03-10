Junet: Ruto wants to make Chebukati Court of Appeal judge

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed during the Azimio mega rally at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has claimed that President William Ruto is seeking to reward former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with a plum job in the Judiciary.

The MP says that President wants Mr Chebukat to among new judges that will benefit from the proposed amendment to the Judicature Act, that seeks to increase the number of judges in the Court of Appeal to 70.

Speaking in Migori County on Friday during an Azimio la Umoja political rally, the MP however said the Raila Odinga led opposition will not allow the President to push for the changes.

“They have brought the motion to the National Assembly to increase the number of judges at the Court of Appeal in order for one person, Mr Chebukati, to have a job,” Junet said.

Mr Chebukati retired as the chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in January after serving his two terms.

Currently, section 7 (1) of the Judicature Act limits the number of Court of Appeal judges to 30 but not fewer than 12.

During the campaigns, President Ruto promised to ensure Kenyans access justice without waiting for long.

The Suna East legislator’s allegations come in the wake of a defiance campaign against President Ruto’s administration.

At the same time, the MP told off Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki for what he termed as attempts to block Mr Odinga from the leading demonstrations.

On Thursday, Kindiki said he has no intention of interfering with the Azimio protests but warned them from breaking the law.

