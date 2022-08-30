Junk aeroplane converted into restaurant at Uhuru Park





The county government of Nairobi has added an old airplane fuselage at Uhuru park as part of its renovation works. Nairobi News understands the old Boeing 737 fuselage will primarily be used as a restaurant and amusement facility.

Uhuru Park is one of the most popular recreation joints in the country. When in use, Nairobians are fond of visiting the park with their families to relax and engage in various recreational activities such as riding horses and boats rides.

The 12.9-hectare recreational park has been undergoing major facelifts since September 2021, reportedly to the tune of tens of millions of shillings.

Currently, the park has a modern garden with waterfalls, a plant nursery, a skating park, a nature trail, an outdoor library, jogging and cycling tracks, maintenance yard, offices, and a shearer garden. The park also has several eateries and high-end hotels.

The iconic Nyayo statue and Mau Mau freedom fighter’s monuments have been maintained as well as a more defined freedom corner in remembrance of Professor Wangari Maathai.

The park was closed in 2021 after the Nairobi County Assembly on September 28, 2021, approved the decision to give it a much-needed facelift as a way of conserving its cultural stature.

Uhuru Park was gazetted and opened to the public by Kenya’s first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta on 23rd May 1969 in an embodiment of the country’s freedom. It is also the home of the Mau-Mau freedom fighter’s monument that honors victims of torture during the colonial era.

The refurbished green spaces will play a critical role in environmental pollution management, social- economic development of the nation as well as the physical well-being of citizens.