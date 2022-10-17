JUST IN: City politician Grace Chanira in court over husband’s murder

Grace Chania (right) in court in relation to her husband's murder. PHOTO: NMG

A politician accused of murdering her husband has appeared in court in relation to the case.

Grace Chania appeared before the Kiambu Law courts on Monday.

Also in court was Maurice Mbugua whom the police are treating as a person of interest in the murder.

Mbugua’s body was found in a forest near Kiambu last week, days after she went missing at a home.

Ms Chania, who unsuccessfully contested for the Kiambu Women Representative seat in the August 2022 polls, says the deceased walked out of their matrimonial home and never came back.

But police are doubting her version of events.

