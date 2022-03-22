‘Just In Time’ film nominated for 6 AMVCAs





Kenyan film Just In Time a family comedy-drama starring Sarah Hassan has been nominated for six categories at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The film written, directed, and co-produced by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Dolapo Adeleke premiered on Netflix last year.

The film stars Kagwe Mungai, Pierra Makena, Stycie Waweru, Eve D’Souza and Blessing Lungaho saw Hassan nominated in the Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV Series) category for her role in the film which she also produced.

The film which was shot in Nairobi in 2019 has been nominated for Best Overall Movie, Best Actress in a comedy, Best Picture Editor, Best Cinematrographer, Best Movie East Africa and Best Sound Track.

Hassan was also the biggest winner at the 2021 Kalasha Awards where she won the coveted Best Actress award in two categories with her film Just in Time scooping the Best Feature Film.

She won Best Lead Actress for her film Just in Time and Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama for Crime and Justice.

Just In Time was the first Kenyan film to premiere on Netflix worldwide as the other movies were only limited to Netflix Africa.

Actress Mumbi Maina has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for a role she played in La Femme Anjola.

While Eugene Mbugua earned a nomination in the Best Documentary category through This Love which features Nameless and his wife Wahu.

The show which airs on Multichoice’s Maisha Magic East has been nominated alongside Road2Blow, Unmasked, Sunset In Makoko, If Objects Could Speak and Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People.

Celebrated actor and script Writer Abel Mutu’s A Grand Little Lie under Phil It production has been pitted against, The Girl In The Yellow Jumper, My Husband’s Wife, Just In Time, Ugonwa Wa Kifo, Beautiful Ashes for the Best Movie in East Africa.

This year’s nominees saw 33 categories being recognized including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator.

Voting for the eighth AMVCAs opened on Saturday, March 19, 2022, and will close on Friday, April 29, 2022.

This year’s fete which was suspended in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place over eight days in Lagos, Nigeria with a series of events from May 7 and culminating in a grand ceremony on May 14.