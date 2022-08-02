Justin Muturi questions Raila’s democratic credentials





National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has criticized Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s democratic credentials.

Muturi, a strong ally of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto, spoke at a rally in Eldoret.

He observed that Odinga in the past attempted to overthrow former president Daniel Moi’s government.

“You lack any claim to any democratic credentials. You can’t tell us that somebody who tried to withdraw a lawfully elected government can claim any democratic credentials,” said Muturi.

Muturi also added that Mr Odinga is on record swearing himself as people’s president. That oath does not exist in the Constitution.

“Someone who has gone to swear himself in against the constitution has no business claiming democratic credentials.”

Mr Muturi also used the opportunity to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately intervene and have the culprits spreading hate speech leaflets in Eldoret arrested.

“Whoever is behind the distribution of leaflets should know that the Rift Valley is the microcosm of Kenya. It represents the face of this nation. Anybody planning those evil things must be condemned, and the president must know that the buck will stop at his door.”

DP Ruto also condemned the propaganda being spread in the region days to the election, claiming that his opponents are behind it.

Ruto said that the Rift Valley is a peaceful region and will remain united during and after the election.

Odinga and Ruto are considered favourites to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.