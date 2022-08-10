Kabando wa Kabando, Jeremiah Kioni among big casualties of the polls

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni follows proceedings during the memorial service of the late former President Mwai Kibaki at Dedan Kimathi University on April 28, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Tuesday’s General Election has dealt a major blow on a number of candidates allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Among them is Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, who has lost his seat to UDA candidate George Gachagua, although the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to make the official announcement.

Through his Twitter account, Kioni has conceded defeat and thanked the his constituents for the opportunity they gave him to represent them in the National Assembly.

“I accept the results with honour and contentment. Congratulations to the incoming MP Hon George Gachagua. My great appreciation to my family, staff, campaign team, and Ndaragwa community,” Kioni said.

At the same time, Nyeri senatorial candidate Kabando wa Kabando has also lost. Mr Kabando was seeking the seat on a Narc Kenya ticket but lost to the UDA candidate Wahome Wamatinga.

“Campaign is on pro-people policy issues: basic needs, basic rights. Voters have spoken. It’s my turn to concede, which I do. Congrats to all winners. As always, I remain actively involved in matters of public interest. Asanteni Nyeri,” Kabando said.

In Nairobi, Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and his counterpart from Embakasi West George Theuri (both of UDA) have similarly lost their seats and conceded defeat.