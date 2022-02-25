Kabete man denies destroying drainage infrastructure in land dispute





A businessman who allegedly dug up drainage tunnel slabs in a dispute over a piece of land with a Chinese construction company was charged with malicious damage to property.

James Misoga is accused of willfully and unlawfully damaging drainage kerb stones valued at Sh50, 000 belonging to China Wu Yi Construction Company along Waiyaki way in Kabete on February 6.

Misonga was allegedly found digging up a trench along the drainage by the company’s employees and upon being asked, he told them he wanted to set up a car wash at the site.

They questioned him on whether he had consulted road safety agencies over his plans but he became arrogant.

The two workers arrested him and took him to Kabete police station together with the tools he was using to dig up slabs including a crowbar. Misonga claims ownership of the land near the N market.

At Kibera law courts, Misonga denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto and claimed the company owes him.

He was released on a surety bond of Sh50, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh10, 000.

The case will be mentioned on March 9.