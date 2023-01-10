Kabi and Milly WaJesus announce third pregnancy





Content creator Kabi WaJesus has shared news of expanding his family after posting his heavily expectant wife, Milly Wajesus, on his Instagram page.

The soon-to-be father of three could not hold himself back from sharing the great news with his loyal followers and, as a result, was met with a myriad of congratulatory messages that flooded the comments section.

Kabi posted a beautiful photo of his wife in exquisite goddess attire that exposed the fast-growing baby bump.

“Thank you Jesus for the fruit of the womb,” read his caption in part.

Just a week ago, the YouTuber hinted at potentially adding a third baby to his family, which his fans at the time took his words with a grain of salt.

“I believe that this is the year of access, access to things that you have been praying for, access to happiness, access to good health, access to love and laugh, access to the mind of God through a relationship with the Holy Spirit in Jesus name,” he joyfully penned.

The doting father also shared a heartwarming family photo as he celebrated the new year with his amazing family.

He was joined by his son Taji and their ever-growing daughter, whose face the couple is yet to reveal. They wore matching sapphire green outfits as they posed for the family picture, leaving netizens gushing over their splendor.

The celebrity couple was blessed with their second child in April 2022.

Announcing their daughter’s arrival, the couple shared;

“Baby is here and we can’t hold our joy. We are so happy guys to let you know that our princess is here.”

Not withholding his excitement, Kabi WaJesus expressed gratitude to Milly for her endurance throughout the pregnancy journey and for making him a father of two.

“Yaani this girl (Milly) has made me a father to a queen. I can’t wait to hug this little girl (his daughter) when she grows up. I can’t wait for us to become best friends,” Kabi said.

Narrating the experience of their pregnancy journey, Kabi also revealed that the experience was different from their first. According to him, Milly was a little more intense when she first experienced her contractions.

