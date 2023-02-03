Kabi Wa Jesus: I never thought past issues could rock my marriage





Kabi Wa Jesus has shared her insights on how external factors could easily lead to marriage breakups. Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the father of three said when he got married, he only thought challenges in marriage could only be about money, infidelity or alcoholism.

“I knew those were factors that I could manage. I only thought that challenges would be between us disagreeing but as time went by, I realized that challenges could be caused by anything including external factors,” he said.

Kabi said he also never knew extended family members and issues that happened in the past issues would creep into his marriage.

“When I got married, I said I would never cheat, no alcohol and that I would work hard for my family. Those things, I have done but the challenges that we have faced in our marriage are external,” he said adding that they have since learnt how to handle such.

Two years ago, Kabi’s marriage to Milly Wa Jesus was shaken after it emerged that he sired a child with one of his cousins in 2013 before he got saved. The YouTuber was called out in public for allegedly neglecting his child.

At first, Kabi, together with his wife, expressed displeasure at how netizens were quick in drawing conclusions and even denied that the baby was his daughter. Kabi castigated unknown people whom he accused of misrepresenting facts.

“The lady you see in this picture is my cousin, and the baby we took this picture with is called Abby and she is my niece. How can someone say you are the father of your cousin’s child?” he asked.

He went on to question the lengths to which they went in their attempt to extort and rock his marriage by dragging an innocent child through it.

A DNA test would later confirm that Kabi was indeed the biological father of the said child, an outcome he acknowledged and even promised to provide child upkeep.

He told Nairobi News that after the whole drama, they have decided as a couple to always make sure that they are okay before anything or anyone else.

“We will fight any battle as long as we are in this together. Even when we get angry about external factors, we always know that we are okay as we are,” he said.

Kabi said his is not a perfect marriage, but he and his wife are committed to making it work.

“We deal with our issues when we are not angry and that has helped us overcome so much,” he said.

