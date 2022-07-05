Kabi wa Jesus maintains sleeping with cousin is ‘ok’, KOT reacts





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have expressed shock at a suggestion by content creator Kabi wa Kesus to the effect that it’s okay to get intimate with relatives.

The Youtuber made the sentiments while addressing congregants at a church vigil.

He said: “I know if not all most of you know what happened last year. There was an incident of a cousin of mine coming out and saying we slept together and so many of you were like ‘is it true?”

“She is not the first one (cousin) I had slept with so many others. What are you talking about?? Huyu mwenye ako na mimba sasa hapo (gesturing hands).”

The sentiments brought forth mixed reactions on social media.

Paul Ouma thought the content creator was a disgrace.

Kabi wa Jesus is a disgrace. He admits he not only smashed one cousin but many yet he is busy preaching to a multitude of people. Or maybe he just wanna trend🤔 — Paul Ouma™🇰🇪 (@P_aulouma) July 5, 2022

The legend called him out for practicing incest.

If Kabi wa Jesus was a member of my community he could have been declared a persona non grata,a pariah & an ambassador for incest. I struggle to decipher how was it possible for him to screw his cousin! Though he confessed that he has be diligent in rendering his plumbing works! — Legend (@asknyaora) July 5, 2022

Zion Pearl felt that Kabi was using God’s name to make money.

Peter Kabi and his wife Millicent use the God's Name to make merchandise of you. It's a sham. Milly is to Kabi as Kathy is to Allan. Men with potential, initially well-meaning, shackled to Jezebels with their eyes on the bag. You are deceived because you're materialistic. — ZionPearl (@zionpearl) July 4, 2022

Another user suggested family gatherings at the content creator’s home got weirder.

Kabi wa Jesus' family gatherings were weird and now he's just made them weirder. — Bundaskanzler (@anti_saiyan) July 4, 2022

In 2021, the vlogger, born Peter Kabi, publicly acknowledged he sired a child with his cousin and apologized for denying the news when they first came into the limelight.

“The lady you see in this picture is my cousin and the baby we took this picture with …is my niece. How can someone say you are the father of your cousin’s child?” Kabi said at the time.

He would then persistently deny the occurrence until he was subjected to a paternity test after his cousin took him to court over an upkeep dispute.

“I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret. Now with the paternity results out, it’s a relief as we can now chat the way forward together with the mother for the welfare of our child. I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future,” he said.