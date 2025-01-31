Kahush, on how fame forced him to stop making music





Rapper Kahumburu ‘Kahush’ Mutahi, the youngest son of Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, says he was never ready for fame when he burst into the limelight in 2019.

Kahush, who graduated from Nottingham University in the United Kingdom last year with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations, burst into the limelight in late 2019 when he released his hit song ‘Mi Siwezi’.

He says he didn’t expect to blow up with the song’s release, which immediately catapulted him to fame.

“Mi Siwezi completely changed my life man. I feel like it changed everything about me, even how I think about music now, because when I put that song out, there was never any intention of blowing up. There was never even a hope (to blow up). It was just about rapping and putting stuff out for the fun of it, for the homies,” Kahush opens up.

He adds;

“When that happened (with the release of Mi Siwezi), it opened my eyes. I realized that there is a whole (music) industry with all these things happening, there is money to be made from music. Before that, I was just going through life. There was no intention with the music I was putting out, it was just for fun. I had released a couple of songs before that got zero plays,” says Kahush, who is now fully focused on music.

While the song’s success opened his eyes to the reality of the music world, he did not anticipate the impact of the fame that followed.

The pressure of dealing with fame only worsened after it came to the attention of the public that he was the son of CS Kagwe, who at the time was heading the Health Ministry.

Kahush says it took a toll on him and forced him to disappear from the music scene for a while to reset and recharge.

“Nobody prepares you for fame. When I exploded, I was young. So fame came with both negatives and positives, but at the time I focused mostly on the negatives. Because I was young I could feel the good but I focused on the bad, I think it’s human nature that most of the time you tend to see the bad of things. There was so much hate from Kenyans about X and that took its toll on me for a long time, that was the time I disappeared from the music scene to adjust to the new reality. Now I am enjoying the fame”.