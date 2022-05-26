Kajala: Why I have forgiven Harmonize





Days after rumors of Harmonize and ex-girlfriend getting back together, Frida Kajala has revealed why she forgave the singer.

In a post on social media, Kajala shared a quote on the importance of forgiveness.

One of the posts she shared was by Stephan Labossiere where he says, “Forgiveness isn’t saying what they did was ok, it’s just saying you won’t hold onto that negative energy any longer.”

The two have recently been meeting and have got back together, if Harmonize’s recent posts are anything to go by.

On Tuesday, the singer expressed his eagerness to hit the gym with Kajala, describing her as his source of motivation.

Harmonize and Kajala had a dramatic breakup in April 2021 after dating for a short period. They got into a relationship in September 2020 after Harmonize broke up with his Italian ex Sarah Michelotti.

Harmonize officially introduced Kajala as his girlfriend in February 2021 only for them to break up two months later after Harmonize allegedly seduced Kajala’s daughter Paula.

After their breakup, Kajala blocked the musician on all platforms and for a year they both moved on with their lives.

However, in March 2022, the bongo singer launched a bid to reconcile and win Kajala back after breaking up with his Australian girlfriend Brianna.

He published countless posts asking for Kajala’s forgiveness and crying for a second chance. The Matatizo hitmaker even bought Kajala lavish gifts.