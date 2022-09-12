Kakamega deputy governor accused of blackmailing new governor





Kakamega’s Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has divulged that he is not the Deputy Governor but a Co-Governor.

Adding that in the county he and the governor have a 50-50 share as that was their agreement, Mr Savula said, “Just like President William Ruto promised Wetangula and Mudavadi 30% of government we see him living up to that promise. In Azimio, Fernandes Barasa must keep our word.”

His 50-50 power split with the governor comes a day after he revealed that he was coerced into joining Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Although it is believed that that is a route many Azimio la Umoja’s politicians are taking in order to align themselves and mend fences with the new government that will be formed by President-Elect William Ruto, Savula suggested he made joined Odinga’s led party to ‘free himself.’

“I have not mentioned it to anyone but today I will go public about it. It is the coercion from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that forced me to support the Azimio coalition. They arrested me together with my two wives at night on fictitious charges,” he revealed.

The former Lugari MP added that he was accused of stealing Sh1.5 billion from the government ‘but they could not produce any evidence.’

“It did not stop at that. I was arraigned and on the other hand, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was on my neck with a dubious tax bill of Sh500 million. It was until an officer from the DCI hinted to me that I would be a free man once I declared support for Raila and not Ruto,” he claimed.

Additionally, Mr Savula over the weekend said he was ready to work closely with the President-elect to foster development in Kakamega county and the country at large.

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) reacting to the claims, tweeted, “As a coalition partner, we shall support @BarasaFernandes to deliver to Kakamega County people on his promises pegged on #MaendeleoNaUsawa devoid of sideshows and blackmails.

We have an agreement to deliver devolution fruits to the people after the swearing-in on Thursday.”

Here are reactions by KOT to Savula’s 50-50 power claims.

To be honest, the Kakamega Dep. Governor-Elect Mr. Ayub Savula has never been a member of the @TheODMparty. Infact after quitting ANC in his own volition, he joined DAP-K, which was part of Azimio. To claim he was coerced to support @RailaOdinga, is a horrific hallucination. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) September 11, 2022

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has not even settled in his seat and his Deputy Ayub Savula is already claiming he’s a Co-Governor and not his subordinate. Kenyans politics is full of treachery. — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO (@Moha001_Onyango) September 12, 2022

Basi Ayub Savula should go ahead and name his deputy.. — Moses Ngige (@MosesNgigeKE) September 12, 2022

In life never marry for convenience 😌

For Fernandes Barasa and Ayub Savula it was a marriage pegged on convenience fixed to capture power.Such marriages never lasts for long but Lets hope they will solve the co-governor Lacuna as recently witnessed in Kakamega.#Mwanjilwajnr — 𝐌𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 (@MwanjilwaJR) September 12, 2022

