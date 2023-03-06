Kakamega Deputy governor Ayub Savula accuses UDA boss Cleophas Malala of splitting western Kenya





Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala of attempting to split the Luhya community.

Savula, while speaking to Nairobi News in Nairobi, said it was not in order for Malala, a former Member of the County Assembly (MCA) and Senator in Kakamega, to purport to speak on behalf of the Luhya community.

“There is no way Malala can determine negotiating power for the Luhya community, He is a reject. He was rejected by the people of Kakamega now he is just finding himself work to do,” said Savula.

Malala unsuccessfully contested for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket and lost to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Fernandes Barasa.

Last week, Malala, upon assuming office as UDA secretary general, appeared to warn both Premier Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula they risk losing their plum positions if they do not fold their political parties and join UDA.

Mudavadi has long been associated with ANC while Wetangula is the Ford-Kenya party leader.

“You cannot sit in Cabinet if you are not a member of UDA. One has to make up his mind,” said Malala.

ANC, through acting party leader Issa Timamy has since rubbished Malala’s sentiments and instead called for the government to concentrate on more urgent matters of national interest including the cost of living.

Mudavadi and Wetangula made bold political move months to the August 2022 polls, by leading their supporters into dumping Azimio leader Raila Odinga in favour of President William Ruto at the time.

At the time, the two and their parties agreed on a deal to form the Kenya Kwanza coalition in which Mudavadi and Wetangula would support a Ruto presidency and be rewarded if he wins, depending on the number of votes they bring to the table.

