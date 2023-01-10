Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa responds to reports of ‘dumping’ ODM





Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa insists he is not about to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

While addressing residents in Kakamega town, the first-term governor also asserted the party remains strong and will not disintegrate despite losing in the August 2022 polls.

“I will continue supporting the ODM Party in Kakamega County, and wish to clarify that the state of Azimio Coalition is as strong as ever,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The governor further emphasized that his recent meeting with President William Ruto did not imply he was considering his stay in ODM.

“We need to bring development to our people. This is why we have to meet with the president. However, it should be noted that if Azimio governors meets the Head of State, they have not defected,” clarified Baraza.

His sentiment comes days after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga asked the media to desist from writing what he termed as misleading stories about Azimio governors defecting to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The opposition leader said governors affiliated with his coalition who have been meeting and welcoming President William Ruto in their respective counties should not be perceived as political defectors.

“I want to warn journalists against writing misleading stories about Azimio governors defecting. Meeting President Ruto or welcoming the Head of State does not mean that they are no longer with us,” Mr Odinga said, noting that Azimio remains steadfast.

“Azimio is alive and going. Iko imara kama simba (It’s as bold as a lion). Journalists should not confuse that with defection,” he said, adding that Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir is still in the coalition.

The seasoned politician noted that he is the one who directed his governors to do so.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has more than 20 governors.

