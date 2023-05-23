Kakamega MCA Sylvia Muteshi apologises for burning political lover’s clothes





Kakamega County MCA Sylvia Muteshi on Monday, May 22, 2023, apologised to a religious politician from the same county after she was filmed burning clothes believed to be the politician’s.

The MCA also asked her constituents and Kenyans to forgive her for the viral dramatic clip.

In the viral video shot over the weekend, Ms Muteshi accused the politician – believed to be her lover – of being jumpy and entertaining other women she branded as prostitutes.

“Someone took me from my home even though my husband had left me. I never went to anyone to ask them to buy me land or build me a house.

Those prostitutes who ask for land let him go and get it for them. I will not tolerate a man who is jumpy. I do not have his child, so there is nowhere for a child to say to me, ‘Mum, why did you chase daddy away? It (the relationship) was just friendship.

So I am burning this property to show that I am ending everything. I do not want to forgive him. I even bought him some clothes, but I am burning them all. Let no one come and tell me this and that. I am not interested. I am starting a new life.

Now he can stay with his wives. If he wants to add ten wives from today, he is free to do so. I will not ask him for anything,” a visibly angry Mrs Muteshi said in the video.

Hours later, Ms Muteshi posted an apology video, saying she was only human and had reacted emotionally.

Her demeanour was that of someone being read the riot act as she stammered for words to apologise for her behaviour.

She also clarified that none of the clothes she burned belonged to the politician, but she had burned the ones she wanted to give him.

“I am here today to say something about the video that has gone viral inside and outside the country. I’m a human being and I’m prone to anger, I’m prone to emotion. We have individual differences – the way I react is not the same way another person will react.

But I want to make it clear that the clothes that were burned in that video were clothes that belonged to me and were just a gift that I wanted to give to the leader in question and it was because of emotions that I did what happened.

I want to be honest and say that I don’t have any clothes in my house or I didn’t keep any clothes that belonged to the said leader mentioned in the video. It was emotion that made me say what I said and I would like to say that I am sorry to the people of Lurambi, to those who look up to me as a role model and to anyone who may not have liked what happened and what was said in the video because this is a leader, a family man, a spiritual mentor and a leader to so many people. At the same time, he is a political mentor to me and many others out there,” said Ms Muteshi.

She warned people using the viral video and took advantage of the situation and her “weakest point” against mudslinging, slandering and blackmailing any leader.

She categorically stated that she was not interested in their agenda and would not be a party to it.

“I hope that my contribution today will put an end to the unnecessary social media frenzy that we have all witnessed. Thank you for listening to me,” Ms Muteshi concluded.

