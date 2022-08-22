Kalonzo hits out at ‘foreigners’ for supporting Ruto

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on April 27, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused foreign countries of taking sides in the August 2022 polls.

He spoke at a public gathering in Nairobi on Monday after submitting a petition to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s election win at the Supreme Court.

“Some of the foreign missions and embassies took sides and were quick to tweet,” he said.

“We want you to remain neutral. Kenya is for Kenyans and we will not allow it to be sold, Some of them were quick to send congratulatory messages, let them now wait as we seek justice.”

Kalonzo was accompanied by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua. The two accused Ruto of trying to ‘kill democracy’ in the country.

“They are trying to kill our democracy and trying to turn us into a one-party state. You have seen the speed at which they have started buying leaders,” said Odinga.

The United Kingdom is among the countries accused of backing Ruto but the country’s High Commissioner Jane Marriot has denied the claim.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the United Kingdom does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections. Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya,” she said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) declared Ruto the winner of the August 2022 polls after garnering more than the 50% plus one threshold of all votes cast.

Odinga finished second, followed by George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure coming in a distant third and fourth.