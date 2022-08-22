Kalonzo: I’m not interested in working with Ruto

Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga (centre), his running mate Martha Karua (second right) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) when they met religious leaders at his Karen home on August 20, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has refuted claims he’s joined Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking after attending a church service in Donholm, Nairobi, the seasoned politician stressed he will remain in still in Azimio la Umoja, One Kenya coalition led by president elect, William Ruto.

Kalonzo explained the reports he had quit Azimio camp which is led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga were spread by his political enemies.

“I am still a strong member of Azimo la Umoja. I am here to stay no matter what happens. Let no one believe the rumors being spread around,” said Kalonzo.

Kenya Kwanza coalition is led by President-elect William Ruto who defeated Odinga in the August 2022 polls. Odinga has rubbished the results and vowed to contest Ruto’s win in court.

Kalonzo has, meanwhile, said that he will Odinga, whom he described as a ‘brother’ until he wins the elections.

He retariated Odinga’s sentiment the coalition is keen to ‘fight’ until justice prevails in the petition at the Supreme Court.

“We need each other. This is the time for us to join hands for the sake of justice and peace,” added Kalonzo.