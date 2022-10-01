Kalonzo: Need advice on winning elections? talk to me





Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked legislators who want to win election to seek his advice. Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Musyoka bragged about his long political career dating back to Kenya’s 5th Parliament.

“I joined Parliament when it was at it’s 5th edition, so I lived through the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th. So if you want to know how to win elections please talk to me,” Mr Musyoka said.

That said, the Wiper party boss said he will tireless in the opposition to keep President William Ruto’s government in check.

“In fact, it is better for me when I’m in opposition to deal with these people. So don’t be discouraged at all. We basically said that five years is a short time, we are going to serve in the opposition the best way we can and we are ready,” he said.

He also challenged President Ruto to commence putting into action the promises he made to Kenyans during the campaigns.

“The first promise by the Ruto’s administration was to the lowering of the cost of living. From day one all costs associated with basic needs have gone up. The cost of unga and electricity are beyond the common mwananchi’s reach. These matters, we feel, should take prominence in these first days, just as there was a rush to subsidize the cost of fertilizer,” he said.

Mr Musyoka also questioned why only seven women were appointed as Cabinet Secretaries, saying President Ruto promised a 50-50 gender share of roles in his cabinet.

The Wiper leader’s remarks came just a day after President Ruto presided over the opening of the 13th Parliament. While addressing Parliament President Ruto yet again criticised the previous regime led by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

He however commended Kenya’s democracy saying at the heart of it, are Kenyans who are the ultimate decision-makers. The head of state also reassured Kenyans that his government is committed to serving all Kenyans. Earlier in the week, President Ruto named the nominees for cabinet appointments.

