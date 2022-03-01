Join our Telegram Channel
Kalonzo place demands to Raila, KOT reacts

By Winnie Onyando March 1st, 2022 1 min read

Kalonzo Musyoka says it’s time for Raila Odinga to support his August 2022 presidential bid.

Kalonzo has also asked Raila to honour an agreement the two politicians supposedly while forming the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition ahead of the 2017 general elections.

Kalonzo, while addressing the media in Nairobi on Tuesday, says there was a gentleman’s agreement for Raila to support him in 2022, and the time is now.

“You are looking at a very tough negotiator, please get it from me, I’m involved in saving lives in this region by way of having heads of state negotiate positions,” said Mr Kalonzo.

The former vice-president spoke a day after he postponed signing a coalition with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Unoja Coalition.

There have been fears that Kalonzo, who heads the Wiper party, could bolt out of talks with Raila and Uhuru and instead join William Ruto as was the case with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Here are some of the comments by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) in regards to Kalonzo’s stance.

 

 

