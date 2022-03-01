Kalonzo place demands to Raila, KOT reacts

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE





Kalonzo Musyoka says it’s time for Raila Odinga to support his August 2022 presidential bid.

Kalonzo has also asked Raila to honour an agreement the two politicians supposedly while forming the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition ahead of the 2017 general elections.

Kalonzo, while addressing the media in Nairobi on Tuesday, says there was a gentleman’s agreement for Raila to support him in 2022, and the time is now.

“You are looking at a very tough negotiator, please get it from me, I’m involved in saving lives in this region by way of having heads of state negotiate positions,” said Mr Kalonzo.

The former vice-president spoke a day after he postponed signing a coalition with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Unoja Coalition.

There have been fears that Kalonzo, who heads the Wiper party, could bolt out of talks with Raila and Uhuru and instead join William Ruto as was the case with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Here are some of the comments by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) in regards to Kalonzo’s stance.

Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka is mistaken in the law. The NASA Agreement has no force of law. Importantly, OKA Coalition cannot legally enter into coalition with AZIMIO Coalition. There is no legal framework for coalition groups to enter into a legally binding AZIMIO-OKA Grand Coalition. — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) March 1, 2022

Kalonzo Musyoka is a tough negotiator. He knows what he is doing. Trust the process! — Mohamed Wehliye, MBS (@WehliyeMohamed) March 1, 2022

Kalonzo is the reason Mathematicians came up with the Hypotenuse. You want Raila to support you for President but instead of telling him straight, you choose to walk across the base and up the height while drawing the map of Tseikuru on the ground. #watermelon — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 1, 2022

In releasing the 2017 agreement in which Hon Raila covenants to support Hon @skmusyoka for the 2022 Presidential elections WHETHER OR NOT he wins the 2017 elections, Musyoka has GAINED THE HIGH MORAL GROUND AND SHOWS HE IS A MAN OF HONOR. The converse can be said of Hon Raila. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 1, 2022

Tweets by Sam_Lulli