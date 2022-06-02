Kalonzo rejoins Azimio, acknowledges Karua as Raila’s running mate

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (centre) addresses the media at his command center in Nairobi on June 2, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (centre) addresses the media at his command center in Nairobi on June 2, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Wiper party leader Kalozo Musyoka has finally congratulated Martha Karua for being appointed as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate.

On Thursday, Mr Musyoka, who appeared a humbled man as he rejoined the political after after shelving his presidential ambitions.

While addressing the media in Nairobi, Mr Musyoka said he is fully behind Ms Karua and that he will now rejoin the Azimio team in their campaigns.

“I congratulate Martha Karua on her nomination as the Deputy President nominee of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party. I assure Martha of my full support,” he said.

Mr Musyoka also expressed confidence that Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga will win the August 9 presidential election to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Beginning today, I commit myself to Azimio OKA campaigns because we are in this race to win, we have no option.”

The former Vice President was accompanied by several party leaders as well as the Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi.

The Kanu leader lauded Musyoka for what he termed as a bold move.

“I want to thank my brother Kalonzo Musyoka for vacating his presidential ambitions and agreeing to support Hon Raila Odinga and Martha Karua unequivocally under the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Party,” he said.

The Wiper party leader’s move to rejoin Azimio comes days after his party officials voted unanimously asking him to return.

Mr Musyoka left Azimio after being denied the running mate position, in what he termed as a betrayal.

Mr Odinga had promised the Wiper leader a Chief Cabinet Secretary position if he wins the race to succeed President Kenyatta.