Kalonzo says Raila Tosha

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka shake hands at the Jacaranda grounds. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kalonzo Musyoka has for the third time elected to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The seasoned politician made the Raila Tosha declaration on Saturday at two political meetings held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among those present.

“In good faith, I say Raila Tosha for the third time,” said Kalonzo.

As a result, the Wiper party leader, and former vice president, agreed to forego his presidential ambitions.

Earlier, Kalonzo formally signed the agreement forms at the Azimio la Umoja coalition national delegates Conference at KICC, Nairobi in a meeting that was snubbed by Martha Karua.

“I thank my friend for stepping down his presidential bid and joining Azimio la Umoja. I promise you that the next government that will be formed will accommodate all those political parties that have signed the coalition contract,” said President Kenyatta.

Odinga, thus, will likely face of with Deputy President in the 2022 presidential elections set for August 2022.

Kalonzo has twice backed Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.