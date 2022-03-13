Kalonzo: Why I backed Raila for a third time





Kalonzo Musyoka says he decided to back Raila Odinga’s presidential bid because the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader is older than him.

Kalonzo, also a seasoned politician and the country’s former vice president, announced his decision to back Raila during an Azimio la Umoja rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday.

Kalonzo, who doubles up as the Wiper leader, also explained he was convinced Odinga was the best placed to fight corruption in the country.

Kalonzo has backed Raila during the 2013 and 2017 polls and had recently suggested he will be ‘stupid’ to back him for the third time.

“I thought Raila will endorse me for the presidency but out of a good heart, I will support him. I say Raila Tosha, he is our candidate.” declared Kalonzo.

Kalonzo has also vowed to rally his supporters to back Raila because there is a risk the country could be taken by corrupt people, in an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto.

Kalonzo also asked Raila to reciprocate and honour the terms of the agreement when he takes office.

“I have come from far with Raila. We have eaten teargas together. From LDP, to ODM Kenya, we failed to split the Orange. We came to Narc, to CORD with Wetangula and Raila ,to NASA na tukanaswa. So today we are here to seal another deal. I announce today that we will continue with Raila

Kalonzo’s move comes after his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) resolved to sign a coalition agreement with Jubilee, ODM and other parties in Nairobi.

Raila was declared the coalition’s presidential candidate.