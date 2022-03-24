Kalonzo woos Wetangula to Raila’s camp

From left: Nasa leaders Musalia Mudavadi Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula during a media briefing at Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi on February 1, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

Kalonzo Musyoka says he will attempt to lure Moses Wetangula into supporting Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

Kenya heads to the polls come August and Kalonzo, a respected political leader and former vice-president, has announced he will support Odinga for the third successive time in a decade.

But then, Wetangula, another seasoned politician has, alongside Musalia Mudavadi, bolted out after supporting Odinga’s presidential bids in 2013 and 2017.

The duo is now rallying behind Deputy President William Ruto, who is considered Odinga’s biggest challenger.

Wetangula and Mudavadi are known to wield considerable influence among the vote-rich Western Kenya.

“Wetangula is a very good friend of mine,” said Kalonzo.

“We’ve gone through political difficulties together including moments where teargas canisters were hurled at us. It will be a good move even though we have not engaged. I will reach out to him.”

While linking up with Ruto, Wetangula and Mudavadi said they were tired of being politically shortchanged by Odinga.

“We have created this earthquake (partnership) because we are tired with the era of betrayal,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi and Wetangula’s roles with Ruto’s camp remain unclear.

Wetangula’s political biography includes serving as Sirisia lawmaker and a Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade during the Mwai Kibaki administration.

He is the current Bungoma Senator and leader of Ford-Kenya party.