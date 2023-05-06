Kambua celebrates remarkable weight loss journey





Renowned Kenyan Gospel singer Kambua has been revelling in the results of her weight loss journey over the past four months. The Bado Nasimama singer recently shared her excitement on Instagram about her progress while also expressing gratitude to her coach.

Kambua, who embarked on her fitness journey in February, has been dedicated to improving her health and physical wellbeing. Although she has not disclosed the exact amount of weight she has lost so far, the former Citizen TV presenter is thrilled to fit into dresses she couldn’t wear just a few months ago.

“A few months ago, I could barely fit into my clothes. It’s taken a lot of help from @coachroseanne and a lot of patience on my part, but I’m slowly making headway! I wore this dress, and it fit perfectly…” Kambua wrote.

In February, the mother of two began her weight loss journey by enrolling in a course designed to help busy women lose weight without dieting. Eager to share her experience, Kambua promised her fans that she would keep them updated on her progress.

“Learning so much from @coachroseanne. I can’t wait to let you in on my journey. Kwaheri 4th tri body,” she wrote at the time.

Kambua, like many women, likely gained weight during her third pregnancy. In September 2022, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu.

The proud mother shared her joy on social media, posting a heartfelt message alongside a video collage.

“Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. Most beautiful little girl I have laid my eyes on, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow. It is truly an honor being your mama,” she captioned the post.

