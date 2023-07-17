Kambua shares moments before the birth of her rainbow baby





Award-winning Kenyan gospel artiste Kambua has recalled moments before she welcomed her rainbow baby Nathalie to the world. Kambua explained that the day her daughter turned one was one of the most special days for her.

She also said her children were miracles in her life, testimonies that God is a promise keeper, a miracle worker who opened up her womb.

Sharing her testimony on Instagram to encourage her fans facing different adversities, Kambua said on the day she had Nathalie on July 12, 2022, she had compiled a list of songs that had spoken to her throughout her pregnancy.

“I knew I wanted the songs to play in the operating room (OR) while delivering Nathalie. The day came and I had my playlist and the music was playing and whereas to everybody else it sounded like ‘such beautiful music’ for me, it was waging war against the enemy. And believing and claiming that my child would make it safe to this side of heaven,” Kambua recounted.

“When I heard that loud strong cry, I wailed. I cried so much because I knew that victory was mine.”

Kambua had her first child seven years after getting married to Pastor Jackson Mathu in 2012.

She has recounted how she used to be constantly mocked for being childless.

In 2019, the Neema hitmaker gave birth to her firstborn, baby Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu and had her second born two years after.

Unfortunately, baby Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu passed on. In an Instagram post, she revealed that the baby boy had complications, and efforts by medics to save his life proved futile.

However, God would wipe her tears away after she conceived and gave birth to her rainbow baby. In a video, Kambua showed moments of her seated in her living room as the baby kicked in her belly. She also showed scenes from her baby shower and gender reveal party as well as her lying in the hospital undergoing surgery to deliver her baby.

“Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. The most beautiful little girl I have laid my eyes on, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow 🌈. It is truly an honor being your mama. My God my great and exceeding compensation; thank you for blessing us. God of Kambua, thank you for remaining true to who you are. Kwa Yale yote umetenda niruhusu nitoe shukurani,” she said.

