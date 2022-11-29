Kambua shares pregnancy moments, reveals she delivered a baby girl





Award-winning gospel artiste Kambua Mathu has shared private pregnancy moments as she announced that she delivered a baby girl a couple of months back, hours after posting that she is expectant.

Kambua, who took the internet by storm with her baby bump, received many congratulatory messages.

On Monday, the media personality, who kept her pregnancy news private, reminisced on how she lost her second child while giving thanks to God for conceiving yet another time.

In a video, Kambua showed moments of her seated in her living room as the baby kicked in her belly.

Kambua also showed scenes from her baby shower and gender reveal party as well as her lying in the hospital undergoing the surgery to deliver her baby.

The Neema hitmaker was excitement when she found out the gender as seen in the short clip she posted.

“Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. The most beautiful little girl I have laid my eyes on, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow 🌈.

It is truly an honor being your mama. My God- my great and exceeding compensation; thank you for blessing us. God of Kambua, thank you for remaining true to who you are. Kwa Yale yote umetenda niruhusu nitoe shukurani,” she captioned.

Evidently another miracle, the Nishikilie hit maker emphasized restoration in her posts and encouraged women who were undergoing issues conceiving, telling them that God is a healer.

Early last year, Kambua lost her second child and took some time off to mourn the loss of her baby boy. In her posts, she explained that child loss was considered taboo, having experienced ridicule from society.

“Child loss is so taboo. I have learned this firsthand and through people, I love who’ve walked the journey.

The stigma, the shame, the criticism, the judgment, the endless questions, and unsolicited advice. But I have learned to guard my peace fiercely and at all costs.”

The musician wedded her lover Pastor Jackson Mathu in 2012 and they had their first child seven years later, with Kambua sharing that she was constantly mocked and got many snide comments as a result.

