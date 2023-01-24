Kambua: Why I will never be a pastor





Top Kenyan gospel singer Kambua revealed why she would never venture into the preaching ministry like several of her industry colleagues.

On January 22, 2023, Kambua posted a photo of herself alongside gospel musician Esther Wahome and gospel singer Size 8 Reborn – who was ordained as a pastor a few months ago; and asked her fans to leave her short comments on the throwback photo when they were younger.

In response to one critic, Kambua revealed she wouldn’t be venturing into preaching compared to Size 8.

“Your colleagues are becoming pastors. When are you getting ordained?” posed Emmanuel Kamarei, to which Kambua responded by saying, “I’m not called into the pastoral ministry.”

Her response was received with much support and admiration for her honesty and maturity.

Also read: Singer Kambua Mathu opens up on betrayal, forgiveness

“Tell him you minister through music, which is very okay. We are gifted differently,” said Juliet Wachera.

“Wisdom at its best,” added Wairimu Karimi.

“Yes, pasturing is a call. You can’t just choose that today you want to be a pastor…not that way,” opined Omullo Jay.

“I love that answer. Everyone has their own calling. Much love girl,” said Jenny Wairimu.

“The best, honest answer. It’s not fashion that you wake up to the pulpit. I’m so proud of you Kambua. #BTW, Bado Nasimama, I love that song,” said Martin Gachanju.

“I love this response, for a soft answer turns away wrath.

Also read: Kambua: Here are 7 things you should never ask or tell a pregnant woman

Kambua later returned to her post to thank those who supported her sentiments.

“Asanteni. The greatest thing in ministry is understanding where your calling lies and being faithful to it, au sio,” added Kambua.

Kambua Mathu began her musical journey at a young age, having discovered her love for music while quite young.

She honed her singing skills at acclaimed schools, including Kianda and Lukenya Schools, Ambrose University, and Berklee College of Music in Boston, United States of America.

For 12 years, she was a celebrated television host on Citizen Television’s Sunday morning gospel shows but left the station in January 2022 to pursue other things.

Her style of music has always been praise and worship heavily based on scripture and personal life experiences instead of the industry norm of following online trends and adding aspects of these trends, sometimes not Christian themed, to their music and releasing them as gospel content.

Also read: Miracle babies: 4 Celebrities who waited to conceive