Kamene Goro: Kibe expected me to leave Kiss FM when he quit





Media Personality Kamene Goro has explained her beef with former host and now content creator Andrew Kibe.

While paying tribute to her two other co-hosts Jalang’o and Oga Obinna, Kamene told YouTubers that they both played a key role in her career at Kiss FM.

“We formed an amazing relationship they have been part of a whole lot of happiness in my life. ObiNna is such vibe and we have been so much together, they have been the best, as for the other one I think its pretty clear why,” she said while asked to describe the best co-hosts.

Kamene, whose last show at Kiss was today, blasted Andrew Kibe for constantly talking about her on his YouTube channel.

Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in June 2019 together with Andrew Kibe. He quit the station a year later. According to Kamene, Kibe thought she would also have quit then.

“It’s not that I didn’t enjoy it. Kibe was my friend, and I think he expected that when he went, I would leave with him,” Kamene said.

Kamene said that Kibe created a beef that never existed, and she doesn’t understand why he dragged her in the mad on his podcasts.

“I just don’t understand and what he does is extremely distasteful but acheze kama yeye.”

Kamene said her fallout with Kibe was due to his constant attacks and him dragging her name for YouTube views.

“I have never reached out to him…I have this policy in life, I have nothing to respond to him about, I have no intention of reaching out to him.”

Kamene has also revealed that Jalang’o challenged her next move after he quit radio and joined politics.

“Jalang’o challenged me to think about self employment and having my own voice, creating my platform where other people can also benefit. It challenged me to even want to do gigs,” she said.

She said she had been considering quitting her job at Kiss FM since September 2022.

“Employment can make you a bit comfortable sometimes and I also don’t think I can do the same thing for several years,” she said.

Kamene will be unveiling her plans in the coming weeks.

