KAMP members to receive royalty payments from South Africa





Members of the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) will now start to receive royalties from South Africa after KAMP signed an agreement with its equivalent in the southern nation, South African Music Performance Rights (SAMPRA).

“With KAMP officially receiving its provisional license and expanding our membership to include performers, we are thrilled to announce a major milestone; we have strategically signed reciprocal agreements with international affiliates who represent both performers and sound recordings.

As part of our broader strategy to comply with the directive to be one Collective Management Organization (CMO) for all rights, we expanded our mandate and began engaging with key international partners. One of our most important allies in this journey is SAMPRA. Given the strong musical ties between Kenya and South Africa, where Kenyan music is played in South Africa and vice versa, SAMPRA emerged as the ideal partner for a reciprocal agreement. What that means for our members is that when your music is used in South Africa, KAMP will now collect payments on your behalf from SAMPRA and distribute them directly to you. Likewise, when South African music is played in Kenya, KAMP will collect and send payments to SAMPRA, ensuring fairness and mutual benefit.. These agreements are built on trust and mutual recognition between CMOs across borders, making sure artists and rights holders get paid wherever their work is played. KAMP says it is also working to secure similar agreements with the UK, US, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, and Sweden.

KAMP said this development is a first of its kind as it promises to distribute royalties on a 70:30 basis after having successfully petitioned the court to squash the decision by the Kenya Copyrights Board (KECOBO) to issue only one CMO operating license. KECOBO issued the license renewal to PAVRISK, forcing KAMP to challenge the decision in court. KECOBO argued that KAMP and Music Copyright Society of Kenya had failed to comply with its guidelines of license renewal.