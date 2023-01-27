KAMP receives license from KECOBO





It seems the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) settled its differences with Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) after they were issued their license.

KAMP announced on social media that after months of hard work, they are happy to have achieved the milestone.

“@kampkenya is proud to announce that we have received our license from @KenyaCopyright! After months of hard work and dedication we have achieved this milestone and that producers will have their works protected and be fairly compensated for their work,” KAMP tweeted.

KECOBO and KAMP had previously been locked in an impasse, with the former accusing the latter of failing to meet a number of requisite demands it had outlined for the license insurance.

KAMP agreed to all the demands but declined one suspecting mischief on the part of the board.

The move forced the newly elected KAMP chair, former musician Angela Ndambuki to state its members.

It read in part, “We submitted all the necessary documents by 26th October 2022, and since then, we have accepted all the conditions KECOBo has imposed on us except one.

The current impasse is consequent to KECOBO’s unreasonable, illegitimate and illegal demands that KAMP hands over to KECOBO all of our members’ data as a precondition for getting an operating license from the Board. This demand is contrary to section 25 of the Data Protection Act.

The said section provides, inter alia, “Every data controller or data processor shall ensure that personal data is processed in accordance with the right to privacy of the data subject.”

KAMP took the matter before the cabinet secretary for direction for Youth, Sports, and Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

The Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) has already been issued an operational license.

Music Society Copyright of Kenya (MCSK) is now the only Collective Management Organization (CMO) yet to be issued with a license.

