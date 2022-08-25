Kananu: Sonko shaped my political career

Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja (left) receive the tools of power from outgoing Governor Anne Kananu during his swearing in on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Center. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Outgoing Nairobi Governor, Anne Kananu has praised her predecessor Mike Sonko for shaping her political career by bringing out her leadership abilities.

Speaking when she handed over the office to in coming Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ms Kananu said she was able to climb occupy the position because of Sonko’s support.

“I am here as the first Nairobi woman governor because of Mike Sonko. He shaped me and held my hands. I will forever be grateful to him,” said Kananu.

“If it were not for Sonko, maybe people would have never known that I can lead,” she said during Sakaja’s swearing-in ceremony.

At the same time, Ms Kananu urged Mr Sakaja to unite the people of Nairobi to ensure that all stalled projects are completed.

“As I hand over power to you, I know there is so much to be done in Nairobi. But I urge you to be strong and work fully to better service provision within the county,” said Kananu.

Ms Kananu came to the limelight in January 2020 when Sonko nominated her as his deputy and forwarded her name to the county Assembly for vetting.

However, it was not until December 18 2021 when Sonko was impeached that court lifted the order that barred the assembly from vetting and approving her nomination.

She was later vetted, approved, and sworn-in as deputy governor but as she was preparing to take over as governor, Sonko moved to the High Court and obtained orders stopping the oath. The High Court dismissed the application and went on to swear Kananu as the third governor of Nairobi.