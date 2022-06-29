Kang’ata trailing in Murang’a County gubernatorial race, opinion poll shows





Former Kigumo Constituency MP Jamleck Kamau would become the next governor of Murang’a County if elections were to be held today, this is according to Mizani Africa’s latest opinion polls.

Results of the polls that were released on Wednesday show that Mr Kamau, who is running on a Jubilee ticket, would garner 30.8 per cent of the votes while former Water PS Wairagu wa Maai (DP) would get 26.2 per cent of the votes, ahead of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata (UDA) who would get 25.5 per cent of the votes.

Senator Kang’ata went to Parliament on a Jubilee ticket in 2017 but decamped to UDA after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The senatorial contest is between Jubilee and UDA. According to the poll, Joe Nyutu of UDA ahead with 49.2 per cent while former Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) Chairperson Kembi Gitura (Jubilee) is second with 42.1 per cent.

In the Woman Representative contest, Betty Maina (UDA) enjoys a 49.6 per cent lead while Waithira Muithirania of Jubilee comes second with 42.2 per cent. Mrs Maina defected to UDA from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition after claiming that her opponent was being preferred by the coalition.