Kangemi family left devastated as ongoing rainfall claims daughter’s life

City residents walk in the rain as they make thier way through flooded section of Moi Avenue. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

In the Waruku area, Kangemi in Nairobi County, the ongoing rainfall has claimed its first casualty, a 12-year-old girl named Ashley Nyaboke.

Nyaboke and her mother were fast asleep on Wednesday, March 23, 2023, when they were abruptly awakened by movement inside their house.

The water, which had broken the walls of their house, swept away the Grade 6 pupil as soon as they jumped out of bed.

According to Mr. Brian Makori, a neighbor involved in the rescue mission, Nyaboke’s body was swept towards a river within the locality, and despite rescue efforts beginning at 6 am, the ongoing rain made it nearly impossible to save her.

“We started the rescue mission early in the day but this never bore any fruits. The rain affected everything,” Mr. Makori said.

Another local, Ms. Mary Kamau, recounted her own experience of being woken up by a commotion in her house.

Believing she was being robbed, she jumped out of bed, only to find herself in ankle-deep water. Kamau then joined her neighbors in trying to salvage their belongings.

“I was aware that it was raining but never knew that it would be that serious. It is then that I joined my neighbors in trying to contain the situation,” she said.

Beatrice Elachi, the Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, urged locals living along the river line to relocate immediately.

Serving her first term, Ms. Elachi emphasized the importance of taking care of oneself and stated that those living along the river bank should leave to prevent more casualties.

“Things are bad, and the people living along the river bank should move out immediately. This will help in saving more lives,” she said.”

