Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashiam Sh24m per month in child support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. PHOTO | AFP

Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce has been finalized. According to the online magazine TMZ the couple has agreed on equal custody of their children.

In addition to this, West will have to pay Kim $200,000 (Sh24,450,000) per month for child support. The rapper will also be responsible for 50 percent of their children’s educational and security expenses.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. This was after the two went through a rocky year, thanks to a series of events.

West launched a bid to be US President while also struggling with bipolar disorder.

After he made a series of erratic statements, Kardashian took to social media to ask for the public’s understanding.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she wrote.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

In December, reports emerged that the two were living separately.

“They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” a source told People. “And Kim is okay with it.”

The Hollywood couple married in 2014 and have two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.

Their separation marks Kardashian’s third divorce, following her relationships with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

