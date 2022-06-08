Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones dismisses break up rumours

In this file photo taken on February 9, 2020 Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. FILE | AFP

Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones has dismissed rumours that she has split with the rapper. To validate her claims, the 24-year-old model has shared a myriad of photos and videos of the two of them together.

Chaney also extended her love and sweet birthday wishes to Kanye, who is turning 45 today.

“Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu” she captioned one TikTok video.

Earlier, there had been reports that Chaney Jones and the Donda singer had parted ways after five months of dating.

TMZ even reported that the pair ended their relationship shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan.

Kanye and Chaney first started hanging out back in February just as things were cooling off between Kanye and Julia Fox. The model and Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian look-alike started popping up at ‘Donda 2‘ events.

It wasn’t long before they started showing up in the same photos together, before they went public on their relationship.

The young model went far tattooing the rapper’s name on her wrist to profess her love for him.

Prior to that, not much was known about Chaney, other than she was a dead ringer for Kanye’s ex-wife. With time, amid speculations, she introduced herself to social media highlighting differences between her and Kim.