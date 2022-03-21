Kanze Dena claps back at body shamers





Kanze Dena has clapped back at online haters who expressed reservations about her weight.

The seasoned journalist, who now works as State House spokesperson, made the comment on her Instagram page where she, incidentally, posted the latest photo of herself.

The photo indicates she’s shed off weight compared to months back.

“Of beautiful sunsets and game drives, couldn’t have it any other way. Of weight monitors and observers, rada iko aje? Anyhu, hivi nilivyo ndivyo nilivyo (what’s your comment? anyway, I am the way I am,” she wrote.

The comment comes barely a year after the former Citizen TV news anchor was shamed for being overweight after giving birth in 2021.

She did not comment or air out her sentiments at the time.

Known to have a high command of both the English and Kiswahili languages, Dena was relatively slim when she anchored prime time news on Citizen back in the day before taking up the State House job.

But she understandably accumulated baby fat during the maternity period.

All said, she remains a respected media personality who is known to respond to all inquiries from journalists.

Dena took over from Manoah Esipisu who left the State House spokesperson job to become the Kenya High Commissioner in London.

The renowned journalist is married to Nick Mararo, the Chief Executive of Base Yetu, which according to its website, identifies as a social rehabilitation and community empowerment program focused on sports activities and the community.

Together, Kanze and Nick have a son by the name of Nathaniel Amani.