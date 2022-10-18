Kanze Dena shares never seen photos of her wedding and baby shower

Kanze Dena with hubby Mararo at their wedding and the baby shower.

Kanze Dena with hubby Mararo at their wedding and the baby shower.





Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has shared never seen photos of her wedding day and baby shower party.

She did this as she celebrated the end of an era working in the executive office of the president of the Republic of Kenya and being the Head of the President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

Also read: Nadia Mukami opens up on struggling with weight, how her body has changed.

In a video, Kanze showed photos of herself in a white floral gown with her bridesmaids wearing dark blue and pink head flowers while her maid of honor wore a gold-colored dress.

In photos, Kanze’s baby shower party was a gold and white affair, with her stunningly dressed in a white dress with a touch of gold.

In her long appreciation message, the media personality showered her hubby with praises, terming him as his pillar in their home when she was caught up in work.

Also read: Diana Marua hints at writing a book as the pregnancy delivery date nears

Mararo is the Chief Executive of Base Yetu, which according to its website, identifies as a social rehabilitation and community empowerment program focused on sports activities and the community.

“A special thank you to my husband Mr. Mararo… wa! Thank you! For the tremendous support…the constant pressure to want more. For being Mum and Dad most of the time. Sina words laazizi,” read part of her message.

Three years ago, Kanze walked down the aisle in an invite-only ceremony at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

The best man and groomsmen dressed in grey suits and blue waistcoats.

In 2021, it was reported that Kanze and Nick welcomed baby Nathaniel Amani. She would then be trolled for gaining weight, but Kanze clapped back at the online haters posting a recent photo of herself after shedding some weight.

Kanze captioned the photo, “Of beautiful sunsets and game drives, could not have it any other way.

Of weight monitors and observers, rada iko aje? Anyhow, hivi nilivyo ndivyo nilivyo (what’s your comment? Anyway, I am the way I am.”

Check out more photos below.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised