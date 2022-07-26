Kanze Dena’s emotional ‘goodbye’ to Uhuru

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena addressing members of the press at State House Mombasa on the President Uhuru Kenyatta development tour at the Coast in this photo taken on November 15, 2018. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has paid tribute to her retiring boss President Uhuru Kenyatta with a special prayer.

Dena, a career journalist, melted many hearts during a special thanksgiving prayer and worship service to mark President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s successful 10-year tenure at State House.

“Your Excellency as we finish we just want to ask that the Lord will bless you, that the Lord will keep you, that the Lord will strengthen your cords, that the Lord will enlarge your territory all together with your family that no pestilence will come before you. That a thousand may fall on your right-hand side and ten thousand will fall on the left-hand side but no harm will come upon you,” an emotional Dena prayed.

Dena added that President Kenyatta, whose term of office ends on August 9, will be ‘missed’.

“You have given us the opportunity to shine in the international market, you have given us an opportunity to be known as Kenya, we thank you. May God bless you and your family.”

“Thank you for helping me write history and I do not take it for granted and for PSCU they want to say a special thank you because you have enabled them to carry out their mandate,” she said.

An emotional President Kenyatta commended his soon to be former staff for their commitment and dedication to serving the nation and thanked them for the role they played in helping him to deliver on his mandate as Head of State.

President Kenyatta appointed Dena, a former Citizen TV news anchor, as the first woman State House Spokesperson and Head of the President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) in 2018.