Karen Nyamu accuses Kasarani police of covering up Jeff Mwathi’s death





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has asked authorities to probe the conduct of officers manning Kasarani Police Station.

The plea comes at a time unnamed officers at the station are under scrutiny over the way they investigated the recent death of one Geoffrey Mwathi.

Ms Nyamu says the incident has exposed the station’s conduct in serving the public.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party allied politician claims officers attached to the station who were involved in preliminary investigations of Geoffrey’s death conspired with the suspected killers to cover up the matter.

Geoffrey alias Jeff, a 23-year-old interior designer who is also a nephew to Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki, aka Samidoh, reportedly died at a prominent entertainer namely Dj Fatxo’s house in Roysambu, a Nairobi suburb.

Fatxo’s whose real name is Lawrence Njuguna Waguru, has confirmed meeting and partying with the deceased hours before he was found dead but has denied murdering him.

“I’ve been involved from day one in seeking justice for Jeff, while at the same time engaging Kasarani Police Station. I can confirm the station’s officers were involved in the cover-up of the death of the young boy,” claimed Ms Nyamu.

Speaking in Kirinyaga during Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visit at Kianyaga Boys High School, Karen requested the government to sanitize the station.

“Once those involved in the murder take plea, we request your help (DP Gachagua) you help to streamline the station. Also investigate it,” the senator urged the second in command.

The politician revealed that through her social media handle, fans recommend the facility be closed down and instead be replaced with a market, due to injustices playing centre stage.

“There is no station there. In fact, I have seen through my Facebook people writing to me suggesting that it should be closed and made a market,” Karen said.

Jeff’s murder case has since been taken over by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide unit, and are still doing investigations. ​

Also read: DP Rigathi Gachagua fingers Uhuru for funding Raila’s protests

Hakuna maandamano! Police outlaw Raila’s Nairobi protests